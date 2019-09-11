Moving on?

Hayden Panettiere appears to be in good spirits after a chaotic few months with her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. In fact, the Nashville star was recently spotted holding hands with her ex's brother, Zach Hickerson, in New York City.

According to an insider, the two walked arm-in-arm on Sept. 4 in the SoHo neighborhood. And even as photographers captured their every move, the source said they "continued holding hands, laughing and smiling."

"They looked very comfortable. Like a real couple," the insider shared of their afternoon stroll. "They looked playful, happy and also very close and affectionate."

This news comes nearly four months after Brian was arrested for domestic violence for allegedly getting into a violent alteration with the 30-year-old actress. Additionally, he was ordered by a judge to stay away from Hayden and was prohibited from owning firearms. Following the court's rules, the Nashville star separated herself from her boyfriend.