Not Unfabulous Anymore: Inside 15 Years of Emma Roberts

Before there was Madison Montgomery or Chanel Oberlin or Jill Roberts (where my Scream 4 stans at?!) or whoever the hell she's playing in the forthcoming American Horror Story: 1984, there was Addie Singer.

As the central character in Nickelodeon's Unfabulous, the network's quasi-answer to rival Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire, Addie was, as the title of the tween comedy might suggest, an average middle schooler who liked to write songs about about her life. The character, whom audiences first met 15 years ago on September 12, 2004, was also the role that would introduce Emma Roberts, a plucky young actress with a familiar last name and an insanely famous aunt, to the world.

While Roberts was the (somewhat estranged) daughter of actor Eric Roberts, known more for his troubled personal life than his acting career by the time his daughter began a career of her own, it was her aunt Julia Roberts who was included in headlines about the young actress, who was only 13 when Unfabulous premiered. And rightly so, as that's who inspired Emma to go into the family business of show.