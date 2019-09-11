It's time to accept the fact that summer is almost over, and so is all your primetime free time.

The big five networks are about to launch their fall shows in the next couple of weeks, meaning we finally get resolutions to so many cliffhangers and answers to so many questions and all our friends are back in our lives again. Will Meredith Grey go to jail? Is Jughead Jones alive? Why is Ziva David back? Will Lena and Kara's friendship survive?

All those questions and more are addressed here, thanks to a compilation of exclusive statements, premiere descriptions, and some intriguing new pictures.