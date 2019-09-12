The One Product You Need to Get Your S#!t Together

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So, you have your New Year resolutions, your spring cleanings, but we're big fans of the autumn glow up. But we're not talking about a physical transformation—we're talking a glow up of the soul. You know, getting your ish together. It can be a daunting task, but we're here to help.

While there are a million apps out there, what helped us most was a good old-fashioned planner. But not just any planner: the Day Designer, which is pretty much the gold standard of planners.