Kacey Musgraves isn't afraid to go "down in flames" for being true to herself.

The Grammy winner, who has reached new heights with her Golden Hour album, is speaking out about her personal and professional life. The 31-year-old singer joins Megan Rapinoe, Awkwafina and Lilly Singh as one of Marie Claire's cover stars for the magazine's October issue. In her cover story, Musgraves reflects on her career and standing up for what she believes in.

"From the get-go, I wasn't going to sign a record deal unless I could completely do it on my terms," the star tells Marie Claire. "And yeah, there've been moments when I've been asked to change lyrics or to do things I wasn't into. But I'm not going to bend in hopes that it's going to reach more people or whatever. It's just not worth it."

Looking back on Golden Hour, Musgraves shares the inspiration behind her song, "Oh What a World."