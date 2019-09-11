Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley have apologized for the "offensive comments" they made about transgender model Yasmine Petty and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Miz Cracker at a New York Fashion Week show.

"We have a history as long-standing supporters of the LGBTQ community in many ways and apologize for our offensive comments at the fashion show," The Real Housewives of New York City stars said in a statement to Page Six Style.

The Bravolebrities attended the Garo Sparo show with their co-stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps on Tuesday to support their fellow cast member Tinsley Mortimer, who was one of the models.

According to the outlet, Morgan posted a since-deleted video from the show on Instagram in which she could be heard asking Medley about Miz Cracker.

"Who is that?" she reportedly said. "Oh, that's a guy, right?"

The reality stars could also be heard making comments about Petty.

"Well, with a body like that, it's a guy," Medley said at one point, per Page Six. "That's a guy."

"Yeah, with a body like that it's a guy, you're absolutely right," Morgan reportedly added.