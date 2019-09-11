Real Housewives' Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 8:33 AM
Congratulations to Teddi Mellencamp!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is expecting a baby with her husband, Edwin Arroyave! Teddi confirmed the news to her followers on social media Wednesday, writing, "Life is full of miracles." Along with the message, Teddi shared a photo of herself in workout attire, showing off her growing baby bump.
This will be the third child for Teddi and Edwin, who are already parents to kids Slate Arroyave, 6, and Cruz Arroyave, 5. Teddi is also a stepmom to Edwin's daughter Isabella, 10, from a past relationship.
Teddi also took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a video from her workout on the treadmill.
"With some new developments I have been rotating between jogging and incline walking during my 60 mins on the tread," she wrote to her followers.
Earlier this year, the Bravo star opened up to E!'s Carissa Culiner about being a stepmom on an episode of Mom2Mom. When asked if there's any cautions she takes, Teddi shared, "I think as long as you're showing a child love and as long as you're a good person and you're inclusive, that's really all you can do."
She added, "My kids know Bella as their sister. That's it, you know?"
Us Weekly exclusively shared the pregnancy news on Wednesday.
