Does Kris Jenner still have time for grocery shopping?

Such was the question on James Corden's mind Tuesday night as the famous momager appeared as one of the celebrity guests on The Late Late Show. While Jenner said she loves a Costco run or shopping online, Corden decided to test just how "in touch" the Kardashian matriarch is with how much groceries cost nowadays—and he had the perfect way to do that.

With a Price Is Right game set in place, Jenner put on a name tag and was "chosen" from the audience (of course) to play and potentially win a new sit-on lawn mower, presented with a hunky shirtless guy dressed in overalls.

"If you were to win this tonight, would this encourage you to ride around and mow the lawn?" Corden asked.

"With him?" Jenner quipped back about the man.