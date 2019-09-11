You Need to See Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Your Favorite Music Videos

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 6:17 AM

Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Recreate 21 music videos in four minutes? No problem for Jennifer Lopezand Jimmy Fallon

The duo behind plenty of late-night dance-offs has now taken fans through a history of music video dancing in the time it takes to microwave a bag of popcorn. On Tuesday night, the Hustlers star and Tonight Show host transported viewers back to the late 1980s as they kicked off their dance medley with hit tracks like Paula Abdul's "Straight Up," The Bangles' "Walk Like an Egyptian" and MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" before segueing into the '90s with classics like New Kids On The Block's "(You Got It) The Right Stuff" and the Macarena. 

Not before long, it was time for the era of late '90s pop with Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again" and NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye." 

Once in the 2000s, the two tackled Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Sia's "Chandelier" (with blond wigs, of course), Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" and PSY's "Gangnam Style" among many recognizable others. The two even hopped on treadmills to properly capture Ok Go's "Here It Goes Again."

For Drake's "In My Feelings," the duo danced by a car while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita" called for Lopez to spray Fallon's face with some water. Trust us—it was hilarious. 

The medley would not have been complete without the star's signature "Waiting for Tonight," featuring a light show and Lopez's hair perfectly blowing in the wind. 

As the grand finale, she and Fallon threw on yellow hoodies to channel Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" before finishing with Whitney Houston's classic, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Phew, we're tired just recapping that—see their impressive medley for yourself in the clip above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

