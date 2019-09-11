Chrissy Teigen didn't expect to get into a Twitter war with Donald Trump last weekend.

The 33-year-old star opened up about their recent social media spat on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

It all started when her husband, John Legend, appeared on MSNBC and spoke to Lester Holt about criminal justice reform.

"I was not a part of it at all," Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then Donald, for some reason, thought that John was taking all the credit for it—and me. I didn't even know he was filming this thing. Honestly, I didn't even know anything about it."

The president then took to Twitter to send a message of his own.

"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn't come close...." he wrote in a series of tweets. "A man named @VanJones68 and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is—but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed. 'Anchor' @LesterHoltNBC doesn't even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it. And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!"