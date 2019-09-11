Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 5:17 AM
Chrissy Teigen didn't expect to get into a Twitter war with Donald Trump last weekend.
The 33-year-old star opened up about their recent social media spat on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
It all started when her husband, John Legend, appeared on MSNBC and spoke to Lester Holt about criminal justice reform.
"I was not a part of it at all," Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then Donald, for some reason, thought that John was taking all the credit for it—and me. I didn't even know he was filming this thing. Honestly, I didn't even know anything about it."
The president then took to Twitter to send a message of his own.
"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn't come close...." he wrote in a series of tweets. "A man named @VanJones68 and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is—but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed. 'Anchor' @LesterHoltNBC doesn't even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it. And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!"
After getting a series of phone alerts, Teigen checked Twitter to see what was going on. But because the commander in chief blocked her on Twitter years ago, she couldn't see his message.
"So, someone had to send me screenshots, and my heart stopped because, at that moment, you know that you're about to get the wildest group of people," she said.
While Teigen jokingly agreed "John is boring" and "I do have a filthy mouth," she admitted her whole night was "ruined."
"It was a weird feeling," she said. "I was really angry. I think my eyes filled up with water just at the shock of it. I can't believe this really happened right now. He just goes on these rants—usually very late at night for him. You just wait for him to say something, but you don't think it's going to be you."
After debating with her husband about how they should respond, Teigen tweeted the following message, "Lol what a p---y ass bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."
Both Teigen's and Trump's tweets were trending. As the cookbook author continued to post about the incident, she started to receive videos and messages from her followers.
"I had so many group chats going that night of just hilarious people and people making funny videos sending to me," she said. "So, then you laugh about it."
But is she letting it go?
"Yeah, maybe," she said.
Watch the video to see her interview.
