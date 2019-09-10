When it came to her 50th birthday this year, Jennifer Aniston had some thoughts about it.

So much so that she rounded up six of her gal pals for a fun weekend getaway to Mexico. However, the flight didn't go as smoothly as planned, when the actress' private jet had to make an emergency landing. But despite the minor hiccup, The Morning Show star and her besties were back on another plane and ready to gather around for their "goddess circle" ritual.

The 50-year-old actress told the New York Times that she and her closest friends have been doing this "goddess circle" tradition for over three decades. In fact, they come together and do this during each other's major life events, which have included both of Jennifer's weddings to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

However, for this particular gathering, the Murder Mystery actress explained it was all about embracing her age and how far their group has come. "It's so weird. There's so much doom around that number," she told the NYT.