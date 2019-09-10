by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 4:09 PM
Get ready to exercise those tear ducts!
We're exactly two weeks away from the return of This Is Us, and in celebration, we've got a first look at the cast portraits for season four and a cute little video of the cast as they film season four.
The fourth season appears to be going in a very new direction, just based on the fact that the trailer is filled with what's basically a brand new cast alongside the regular cast. The Pearsons are still very much around, but they're now joined by the likes of Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, Nick Weschler, Asante Blackk, and more.
We don't know much about who the new characters are or what they're up to, but the Pearsons are all at new places in their lives. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) just had a baby and will now get to take care of baby Jack with help from Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) and Miguel (Jon Huertas), who are moving to LA.
Kevin (Justin Hartley) now knows he wants to settle down a bit in life, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are moving their family to Philadelphia, where Randall is a city councilman.
Jennifer Morrison was previously announced as a new addition to the cast, with no character details available, but most of the other newbies made their debut in the trailer, which left many feeling confused and excited.
"It's actually kind of terrifying, you know, how a single cross with one person you've never met can change everything," Rebecca says in the trailer, and the first look above gives a few hints that we don't quite know what we're in for this season.
"There are some 'oh boy' moments where you will be a little bit caught off guard, in a really good way," Hartley says.
"It is almost as if we are telling a new story, and fans will be very surprised," says Chris Sullivan.
Check out the new photos below!
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
NBC
NBC
Article continues below
NBC
Season four of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?