by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 1:41 PM
Alex Rodriguez is spilling the tea.
The 44-year-old sports broadcaster dropped some details about his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans, which is surprisingly one of the first major clues anyone has heard about the power couple's big day. After getting engaged in March, fans of the two have been waiting with a bated breath to hear more about their wedding. And luckily, A-Rod didn't mind opening up about it, because he gave a weighty hint.
On Tuesday morning, the retired MLB player appeared on Strahan, Sara and Keke, where he chatted about all things wedding planning. However, he admitted to co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer that the Hustlers actress is taking the reins on the decision-making.
"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he quipped. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."
After the co-hosts played a fun game to get the 44-year-old star to share more, he finally revealed a big clue.
"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready," A-Rod teased, and leaned into the camera for a dramatic effect. "It's gonna be a long flight."
While he didn't share many details about the exact location of his and J.Lo's wedding, he did reveal that it was not going to be in Dubai, like Keke guessed. "I'm not gonna get into that," he said responding to the 26-year-old star's theory. "But no."
Getty Images for ELLE Magazine
One thing the couple definitely plans to do on their big day is get married in a church. Back in July, the "Medicine" singer revealed that she wanted to do something special and different than what she has done with her previous marriages.
"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she shared on her YouTube channel. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids."
Whatever the two lovebirds have in mind for their big day, fans can expect it to be over-the-top fabulous just like the Hustlers actress, especially if she's the one doing most of the planning. To see A-Rod give more hints about his and J.Lo's wedding, watch the video clip above.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?