by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 3:37 PM
Glitz, glamour and romance at the 2019 Emmys!
Famous couples turned the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards into the perfect date night as they brought their love to the purple carpet.
This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, looked picture perfect as they arrived to the show and posed for photos together. The performer could take home the prize for Lead Actor in a Drama Series at tonight's ceremony.
He wasn't the only This Is Us cast member to bring their significant other to one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel on the NBC series, was ready to celebrate with his wife too.
While Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, showed off true Hollywood glam as they made their way inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the Emmys.
All eyes were also on Vera Farmiga and her husband, Renn Hawkey, as they stopped for photographers on the purple carpet. She could take home the trophy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in When They See Us.
The Act performer Rhea Seehorn and her love, Graham Larson, were all smiles as they made their way inside for this year's Emmys which celebrates the best in television. While Rickey Minor and his wife, Karen Minor, looked equally thrilled to be on the purple carpet.
But, these weren't the only couples celebrating together at the Emmys, see all of your favorite celebrity duos in the gallery below.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Duece actress and her partner make a dapper duo at the Emmys.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
It's no surprise that this pair looks stunning when arriving for the big show.
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The double nominee makes the Emmy Awards a date night with her artist boyfriend.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The comedian and the Arrested Development actress couldn't be happier on the purple carpet at the Emmys.
Image ID: 10421120ly
The Fosse/Verdon actor and his wife bring their A-game to the Emmys!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The This Is Us star and his stunning wife strike a pose as they make their way inside for the ceremony.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and her husband have lots to celebrate tonight!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Talk about glamorous! The How to Get Away with Murder performer and her husband look picture perfect for their night at the Emmys.
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Oh so chic! This couple brought glitz and glamour to the purple carpet.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Good Place star and his wife are just beaming!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The This Is Us performer step out with his wife for the big show.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
This duo made their way inside the ceremony hand in hand.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Chernobyl actor and the Mad Men star pose on the purple carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The RuPaul's Drag Race star rock a bold patterned look alongside his husband at the Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Sharp Objects actress and her boyfriend are a truly striking duo.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There is no doubt that is duo knows how to bring it for any red carpet event.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Saturday Night Live star and his wife stop for photographers before heading into the big show.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The When They See Us performer and her musician husband are ready to celebrate one of Hollywood's biggest nights!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The comedian and his girlfriend hit the purple carpet together.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
These lovebirds are #couplegoals at the Emmy Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Act performer and her love are simply stunning on the purple carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actor and his producer wife make the most of their night at the Emmys.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The musical director and his wife are all smiles on the carpet at the Emmys.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actor is accompanied by his gorgeous wife at the Emmy Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
This married duo shine on the purple carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Seeing this couple on the Emmy Awards purple carpet makes us smile.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
