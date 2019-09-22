See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 3:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Glitz, glamour and romance at the 2019 Emmys!

Famous couples turned the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards into the perfect date night as they brought their love to the purple carpet.

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, looked picture perfect as they arrived to the show and posed for photos together. The performer could take home the prize for Lead Actor in a Drama Series at tonight's ceremony. 

He wasn't the only This Is Us cast member to bring their significant other to one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel on the NBC series, was ready to celebrate with his wife too.

While Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, showed off true Hollywood glam as they made their way inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the Emmys.

All eyes were also on Vera Farmiga and her husband, Renn Hawkey, as they stopped for photographers on the purple carpet. She could take home the trophy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in When They See Us.

Read

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

The Act performer Rhea Seehorn and her love, Graham Larson, were all smiles as they made their way inside for this year's Emmys which celebrates the best in television. While Rickey Minor and his wife, Karen Minor, looked equally thrilled to be on the purple carpet.

But, these weren't the only couples celebrating together at the Emmys, see all of your favorite celebrity duos in the gallery below.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Zoe Kazan & Paul Dano

The Duece actress and her partner make a dapper duo at the Emmys. 

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Amatus Sami-Karim, Mahershala Ali

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mahershala Ali & Amatus Sami-Karim

It's no surprise that this pair looks stunning when arriving for the big show.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Patricia Arquette, Eric White

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette & Eric White

The double nominee makes the Emmy Awards a date night with her artist boyfriend. 

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

The comedian and the Arrested Development actress couldn't be happier on the purple carpet at the Emmys.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell

Image ID: 10421120ly

Leslie Bibb & Sam Rockwell

The Fosse/Verdon actor and his wife bring their A-game to the Emmys!

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

The This Is Us star and his stunning wife strike a pose as they make their way inside for the ceremony.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and her husband have lots to celebrate tonight!

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

Talk about glamorous! The How to Get Away with Murder performer and her husband look picture perfect for their night at the Emmys.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Oh so chic! This couple brought glitz and glamour to the purple carpet.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen

The Good Place star and his wife are just beaming!

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

The This Is Us performer step out with his wife for the big show.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Laura Linney, Marc Schauer

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Laura Linney & Marc Schauer

This duo made their way inside the ceremony hand in hand.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Jared Harris, Allegra Riggio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jared Harris & Allegra Riggio

The Chernobyl actor and the Mad Men star pose on the purple carpet.

George Lebares, RuPaul, 2019 Emmy Awards, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RuPaul & Georges LeBar

The RuPaul's Drag Race star rock a bold patterned look alongside his husband at the Emmys.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Patricia Clarkson, Darwin Shaw

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson & Darwin Shaw

The Sharp Objects actress and her boyfriend are a truly striking duo.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Chloe Bridges, Adam DeVine

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloe Bridges & Adam DeVine

There is no doubt that is duo knows how to bring it for any red carpet event.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Christina Evangeline, Kenan Thompson

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Kenan Thompson & Christina Evangeline

The Saturday Night Live star and his wife stop for photographers before heading into the big show.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Vera Farmiga, Renn Hawkey

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Vera Farmiga & Renn Hawkey

The When They See Us performer and her musician husband are ready to celebrate one of Hollywood's biggest nights!

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Fred Armisen & Natasha Lyonne

The comedian and his girlfriend hit the purple carpet together.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Tyler Stanaland, Brittany Snow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tyler Stanaland & Brittany Snow

These lovebirds are #couplegoals at the Emmy Awards.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Graham Larson, Rhea Seehorn

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Graham Larson & Rhea Seehorn

The Act performer and her love are simply stunning on the purple carpet.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Rachel Reichard, Chris Sullivan

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rachel Reichard & Chris Sullivan

The This Is Us actor and his producer wife make the most of their night at the Emmys.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Rickey Minor, Karen Minor

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Rickey Minor & Karen Minor

The musical director and his wife are all smiles on the carpet at the Emmys. 

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Nicole Huertas, Jon Huertas

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jon Huertas & Nicole Huertas

The This Is Us actor is accompanied by his gorgeous wife at the Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Ian McShane, Gwen Humble

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ian McShane & Gwen Humble

This married duo shine on the purple carpet.

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Karen Kelly, Michael Kelly

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Karen Kelly & Michael Kelly

Seeing this couple on the Emmy Awards purple carpet makes us smile.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Emmys , 2019 Emmys , Awards , Celebrities , Red Carpet , TV , Entertainment , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.