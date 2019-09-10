Get ready to be singing a whole lot of "Africa" by Toto.

That's Billie Lourd's go-to for when filming on American Horror Story gets too scary, and apparently those rains down in Africa have been getting blessed a lot this season.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday and obviously couldn't share too much about the new season, which is a bit of a departure from typical seasons of AHS because it features no Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters, but she could give us a little explainer and share her methods for keeping herself happy when the gore becomes too much.

In the clip, she and Jimmy even sing a bit of the song together before she reveals just how bloody this season gets.