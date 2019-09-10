Kim Kardashian Went Into a "Little Depression" After Testing Positive for Lupus Antibodies

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashianis no stranger to a health scare. 

During Sunday's season 17 premiere episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star received news from her doctor about the results of her blood test. 

"Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis," Dr. Daniel Wallace told her before noting, "Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings." A follow-up appointment was scheduled for the mom of four and, while fans will learn more about what happened in the next episode, Kardashian opened up about her progress in a new interview on NBC's Today

"We figured out what the problem is and I unfortunately had to get put on medication to stop the symptoms. I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so, luckily, right now everything's under control," she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

However, the Skims mogul also shared the toll the experience took on her mentally. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian Explains How She Balances It All With 4 Kids

"Autoimmune issues are really scary and when something happens you definitely—when you get a diagnosis, I didn't realize I would be one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it's really up in the air, you get in your head and you create—you think of every worst possibility of what's going to happen and how you're going to live your life."

Kardashian continued, "And you really do get into this like little depression for a minute."

The star noted, "I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that."

Over the weekend, she tweeted with fans as she relived the experience while the episode aired. "Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary head space. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong," she wrote. "Luckily I got an answer quickly but it was a rollercoaster of emotions."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Health , Injury And Illness , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.