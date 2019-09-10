by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 6:28 AM
Mac Miller's father, Mark McCormick, attended a celebration of life event for his late son at Pittsburg's Blue Side Park this weekend, where he spoke about prosecutors charging a man in connection with the rapper's death.
"So they finally caught the motherf--ker that sold him the drugs that killed him," he said, per a video captured by a fan account. "And we find some comfort in that. And many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs. But it's a different f--king world out there, and all it takes is a stone—a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine—and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl—all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is: Don't take the risk. It's just not worth it."
A Hollywood Hills man named Cameron James Pettit was arrested last week on federal charges alleging he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical narcotics containing fentanyl to Miller two days before the "Self Care" star died of a drug overdose. The artist died Sept. 7, 2018, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined Miller died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
According to communications shared in an affidavit supporting a criminal complaint, Pettit agreed to supply Miller with 30 milligrams oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax. However, he allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. Per the affidavit, Pettit sent a friend a message that read "Most likely I will die in jail" just hours after news of Miller's death broke.
Pettit, who was ordered to be held without bond, is due for arraignment in October.
In addition to commenting on the arrest, McCormick spoke highly of his son.
"He remained loyalest to his friends that helped him on his way," McCormick said, per a video captured by CBS Pittsburgh's KDKA. "He was always loving and kind to others."
Several people attended the gathering, where they celebrated Miller's life by listening to his music and sharing various forms of artistic expression.
