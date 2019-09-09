John Paul Jones and Tayshia

JPJ threw Tayshia a prom since she never went to hers, and you could almost see the hearts in her eyes. He's fully smitten, and she's getting there too.

Matt Donald and Bri and Sydney

Who knew it would be old Matt Donald in one of the last love triangles of the season?

Blake and Kristina

Blake tried to convince us all that he's deeply in love with Kristina and sees her as the mother of his children and he couldn't believe she had been right there under his nose this whole time! He even faked a little date card for the two of them, only to have his likely imaginary bubble burst by Kristina herself. They're not in love, and they probably just want each other because it's safe, and they probably should just leave Paradise. Blake claimed it was karma, but really it was more just like...reality.

Clay and Nicole

Living their best life, still very into each other, though the theory is that Clay's not "there yet" in terms of being in love. Nicole's totally there, though.