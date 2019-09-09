Sometimes, you just need a post-breakup change.

It seems that couldn't be more true for The Weeknd, who was spotted rocking a new look at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Attending the Uncut Gems premiere on Monday night, which his marks feature film debut, the "Starboy" singer showed up and showed out for the special occasion. While he made subtle changes to his signature look by getting rid of his full-grown beard and only keeping a mustache (with some minor scruff on his chin) and switching up his hairstyle, he was practically unrecognizable.

Complementing his fresh 'do and facial hair, the 29-year-old star donned a navy blue suit that he paired with a classic white button-down and dark brown shoes.

The Weeknd's co-stars Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox and LaKeith Stanfield all stepped out on the red carpet for the big night.

The "I Feel It Coming" singer's new look comes a little over a month after he and Bella Hadid called it quits once more.