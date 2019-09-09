Katharine McPhee and David Foster Hit First Red Carpet as Husband and Wife

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 6:34 PM

Katherine McPhee, David Foster

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are making a Smash-ing red carpet appearance as husband and wife.

The newlyweds have been busy zipping across the globe for various appearances, vacations and gatherings, but now they are making one of their most important stops yet: Toronto. This getaway to the Canadian city will forever be remembered for being the place where they made their first-ever red carpet appearance as husband and wife. 

It's been mere months since Katharine and David got married in a quaint wedding ceremony in London, and somehow they've only just now crossed this major item off their to-do list. But the long wait was worth it, because it also brought together all three of David's daughters. AmyErin and Jordan Foster posed with their new mother-in-law at the Toronto International Film Festival, where a documentary about David is making its premiere.

The doc titled David Foster: Off the Record features interviews with the producers collaborators, including Lionel RichieCéline Dionand Michael Bublé.

After the premiere of the film, Erin and Katharine took a shot together at the venue's bar, which Erin conveniently shared on her Instagram Story.

Moments like these were a dime a dozen at the TIFF events that have been going on for the past week. Meryl StreepMatt Damon and more stars have been making the rounds at various screenings and events, making for prime content for pop culture fans.

To see more star appearance that took place at TIFF, check out the gallery here!

