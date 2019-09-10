Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and More: Where's the New Music?

The music gods have been kind to us in 2019.

The year already saw the return of legends like Missy Elliott, who dropped her first collection of new songs in a staggering 14 years this August, and legends-in-the-making like Chance the Rapper, who finally dropped his debut studio album, The Big Day, in July after already carving out a name for himself with three mixtapes, including the Grammy-winning Coloring Book in 2016. We've gotten a new Taylor Swift album, a new Miley Cyrus EP (with the promise of two more on the way), breakthrough albums from Lizzo and Billie Eilish, and a game-changing single from Lil Nas X that literally made music history.

And yet, we still want more. What can we say? We're greedy like that.

While there's still plenty of good (and fully confirmed) stuff to look forward to in this second half of the year, like Charli XCX's long-delayed third studio album Charli and a killer collab between Miley, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey from the forthcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack, both out Friday, Sept. 13, we can't help but wonder where the long-promised follow-ups from some of our favorite artists are.