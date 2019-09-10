Katy Perry Launches Fun & Flirty New Shoe Collection on QVC Tonight!

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

There's no small talk when discussing Katy Perry's latest Katy Perry Footwear collection: In Katy's own words her kicks are "Shoes that turn heads, stop traffic, and start conversations." This season's launch has shoe styles for every occasion: back-to-school, in the office, or a night out on the town! With nearly 40 fresh and fun new styles, it doesn't hurt that the price points won't burn a hole in your wallet too! 

Check out five of our favorites below and tune in to watch Katy Perry on QVC tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET to shop the whole collection.

Katy Perry Block Heeled Ankle Boots - The Daina

Spotted: Unleash your inner animal in these block-heeled ankle boots. With an easy pull-on design and Katy's signature octo-beveled metallic heel, you'll be a stunner on the streets. Also available in black, black/gold, grape, and mulberry.

Katy Perry Mesh Cap-Toe Ankle Boots - The Jeffree

Life's short, so your footwear should stand out—just like your personality! These mesh-netted ankle boots with metallic polka dots will take any look from fun and flirty to superstardom. Also available in black and new nude.

Katy Perry Ankle Boots - The Rich

With autumn on our minds, these pointy toe ankle boots will pair perfectly with your favorite oversized sweaters and skinny jeans. Only thing missing? A pumpkin spice latte, of course! Also available in black, mulberry and natural multi.

Katy Perry Metallic Slingback Pumps - The Adora

Award season is right around the corner, so dazzle your ankles in these shiny slingbacks that are sure to glam up any look. Also available in silver and silver multi.

Katy Perry Embellished Loafers - The Allena

Traditional meets edgy upgrade with these studded loafers that will take any everyday look to next level executive realness.

