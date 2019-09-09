Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte's Latest Love

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
During an appearance at the Fire Fighters Charity's Harcombe House on Monday to mark Emergency Services Day, the royal father of three shared his only daughter's latest interest.
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
According to Hello!, William noticed a unicorn horn in artwork made by a firefighter's children during an art therapy session at the center.
"My daughter loves unicorns," the Duke of Cambridge reportedly said. "Loves them. Very cool."
Meanwhile, he showed love and support for the men and women of emergency services. "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances," he said in a statement shared on Instagram in honor of 999 Day. "It is only fitting that we should recognize the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities."
Additionally, a new service was announced for the community.
"Today @GiveUsAShout announced a new partnership with the emergency services community," Kensington Palace tweeted. "Members of frontline emergency service communities, retired or serving, and their families can text BLUELIGHT to 85258 at any time to be connected to a trained & supervised Crisis Volunteer."