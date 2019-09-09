by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 1:01 PM
Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe!
The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is celebrating her 20th birthday today! In honor of Ava's birthday, the Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the college student, writing, "Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words. It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive. I love you @avaphillippe to the moon, around the stars and back! Happy 20th!"
In response, Ava commented on the post, "love you so much, mama."
Along with the message, Reese also shared an adorable throwback photo of a young Ava smiling for the camera with a red bow in her hair.
After seeing the throwback picture, many of Reese's followers noted how much the duo looked just like each other.
"Omg she is your double in the younger photo," one social media user commented.
And this is just the latest photo in which Ava strikes an uncanny resemblance to her superstar mom.
Let's take a look back at all of the mother-daughter duo's twinning moments below!
The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
In October 2018, Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.
Courtesy Draper James
Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.
As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards
We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!
Bruno Astuto/Instagram
There isn't anything sweeter than seeing Witherspoon beam with pride over one of her children.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE
In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.
It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin.
Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.
Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here.
There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice.
Even their side profiles match!
Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.
In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.
Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.
If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!
Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?
From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.
