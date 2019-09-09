SUNDAY
Susan Kelechi Watson Calls This Is Us PCAs Noms "So Kind"

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 12:12 PM

Susan Kelechi Watson is grateful that her show, This Is Us, is a nominee at this year's People's Choice Awards.

"You guys have been so kind to us. Yes, so thank you, people. Thank you for the nominations," the 37-year-old actress gushed to E! News at the premiere of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the Toronto Film Festival.

The hit NBC series is up for Show and Drama Show of 2019. Watson's co-stars, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore also scored individual noms for their work on the drama. There's no denying that This Is Us is a serious contender at this year's show!

The engaged star also reminisced about her experience presenting The Action Movie Star award to Danai Gurira at last year's PCAs.

"I went last year and got to present an award to one of my dearest friends and it's an amazing time," she shared.

Find out which awards This Is Us wins when the People's Choice Awards, air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and check out E! News for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

