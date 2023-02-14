Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Our Favorite Ongoing Love Story

Watch : Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Usually when your husband takes to social media and shares one of the most unflattering pictures ever taken of you, you may chide him for his obliviousness.

Unless your husband handpicked the 10 most "oops"-riddled pictures of you and sweetly posted all of them to remind the world how much he loves you. And you're Blake Lively, so even a blurry, mid-blink pic is still pretty good.

And that is how Ryan Reynolds chose to publicly mark his wife's 32nd birthday in August 2019, with a bit of affectionate trolling that has become their thing when they're in the mood to share just how into each other they are in the manner of their choosing.

Of course, everyone matures, so Reynolds' slideshow for his beloved's 35th featured much clearer snaps of Lively's face, minus the one where an entire lettuce leaf is covering her visage.

Rest assured, she returns the favor, last month sharing video of Reynolds on the ESPN+ coverage of a match involving Wrexham AFC (the Welsh soccer team he bought with Rob McElhenney in 2020) and writing, "I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it."

But that's just what they do, and four out of five doctors say it's the leading reason why the masses are downright invested in their quietly epic love story.