by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 12:37 PM
Scarlett Johanssonis all smiles over her E! People's Choice Awards nomination and it's all thanks to the fans!
E! News caught up with the actress—who is nominated for The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame—at the JoJo Rabbit premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Fest and asked the Marvel superhero why her fans are so important to her.
Johansson lit up and responded, "I mean, that's the whole joy of being an actor is connecting with people and hoping that you, that audiences are able to see some part of themselves and reflect when they watch a performance or a film."
"That's the whole," the star continued. "It's what we share as actors with the audience and that's the magic stuff."
Those same fans have the opportunity to share another thing with the A-lister, and that's the PCAs trophy! OK, so technically Johansson would probably keep the hardware herself, but fans DO have the ability to cast their ballots for the performer so she can take home the award.
Johansson is no stranger the PCAs stage, having won the same award last year! In her acceptance speech last year, she reiterated her love of her roles bringing her closer to her fans saying, "I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience."
In order to see her reclaim her throne, fans need to head to the PCAs voting site or take to Twitter to vote for the celebrity.
To see if she wins, and who else wins the 42 other competitive categories, be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 10!
To watch the full exclusive interview with Johansson, tune into E! News at 7, only on E!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
