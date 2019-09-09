Ruby Rose Explains Why the World "Desperately Needs" Batwoman

Gotham has a new hero.

Ruby Rose plays Kate Kane in the new show Batwoman. The program is already making history. According to emmy magazine, the show is television's first superhero series led by an openly gay character.

For Rose, the role is especially meaningful.

"Everyone wants to play a superhero," she tells the magazine in a related video. "Batwoman, in particular, means so much to me because she's so comfortable within her sexuality. It's a character that I wish I could have seen on television growing up. It's time. It's time to have a gay superhero."

According to the publication, Rose started her career at age 7 with modeling and commercial work. While she was studying acting in college, she landed a job as a VJ for MTV Australia. Even though hosting was a great gig, she knew she wanted to return to her first love. So, she moved to the United States to pursue acting.

"I packed up everything and came to the States with, like, two suitcases," she recalled. "And I didn't get anything for two years. Couldn't get a manager, couldn't get an agent, could not get a audition."