by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 4:56 AM
Ellen DeGeneres has some new famous friends.
The talk show host dished on her recent meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Monday's season 17 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
DeGeneres paid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a visit during her trip across the pond with Portia De Rossi this summer.
"I just want to say: It was an honor for them to meet me," she quipped.
The comedian then described the royals as "so amazing," "so down-to-earth" and just the "cutest couple." She also said she hates the online criticism they regularly face.
"I see them get attacked, and it's not fair," DeGeneres, who defended Harry and Meghan after the private plane drama, said. "They're just two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people. They're doing so much good for the world. Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation work they're doing for wildlife, and they're doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and I love that. And they like what I'm doing for the gorillas in Rowanda. So, we're going to all do something together."
While DeGeneres admitted she could go on and on about "how sweet they are," she said the "most important thing" about the trip was that she got to feed and hold their son Archie Harrison.
"He weighs 15 pounds—which the exchange rate, I believe, is $17 here," she joked.
After asking the audience members if they wanted to see a picture of the baby, DeGeneres admitted she didn't actually have one.
"I didn't think it was right to go, 'Can I get a picture?'" she said.
However, the TV star did draw a picture of the young royal.
"He looks like Harry," she said after showing her sketch. "He has a body, but I just did the face for y'all. He actually has a perfectly circular head. He looks just like Harry and he had more hair than I did at the time."
Royal admirers have only gotten a few glimpses of Archie on social media since his parents presented him to the world following his birth.
To watch DeGeneres discuss her trip, watch the video.
