Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin aren't afraid to tell it like it is.

Whether they're opening up about his sex addiction battle or getting real about her road to motherhood, the two cover it all on Whine Down With Jana Kramer. The podcast even received an E! People's Choice Awards nomination.

E! News spoke exclusively to the couple at iHeartRadio's SoCalCountry at the Miller Lite Irwindale Brewery this weekend and asked them why people connect to their show.

"Because we don't hold back and we talk about real stuff and we don't sugarcoat anything and we're not like, 'Our marriage is perfect,'" Jana said. "No, we actually got into a fight on the way here and we're going to talk about it. We are very open and honest about our struggles, which then opens the door for our listeners to have that same experience and be able to relate."

Mike said listeners will sometimes be surprised by what's discussed.

"A lot of the feedback we get from new listeners is while they are listening they go, ‘Wait, did they just say that? Did they really just talk about that?'" he said. "There's maybe not that many podcasts that are like that."