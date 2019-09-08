Kendall Jenner Admits She Misses Walking in New York Fashion Week

Fans are used to seeing Kendall Jenner rock a runway; however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't walking in any New York Fashion Week shows this year.

"It's a lot more mellow to just go," Kendall, who is serving as a spectator, told Vogue in an interview published Saturday, "but I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'"

Still, Kendall has enjoyed several Fashion Week festivities this year. For instance, she attended the Longchamp show this weekend and wore a long-sleeved dress from the brand's Spring 2020 collection.

"I love New York," she told the magazine. "All the Fashion Weeks, everyone gathers together for each one, but for this one specifically, it's those people and then some. It's so fun, and everybody is ready to have a good time."