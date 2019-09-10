The Jonas Brothers' littlest fans are also their biggest...and the cutest: Kevin Jonas' two daughters.

The musician's wife Danielle Jonas dished to E! News about how much their girls, Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, enjoy watching their dad and uncles Joe Jonas and Nick Jonasperform.

"Oh my gosh, they're so proud of them," Danielle said. "They'll be by the stage and they'll be waving to them and if they don't get a wave, they'll look at me and say, 'Why are they not waving?' I'll say, they're looking at a lot of people right now but they love you."

The Jonas Brothers confirmed a reunion in February after a five-year hiatus. They began a tour in August.

"Seeing Kevin on stage again and seeing that smile he always had...he had this smile at home but there's another smile and a like, attitude when he's up there," Danielle told E! News. "And he's truly having the best time of his life. It feels very good to see that."