Michael B. Jordan Has the Best Reaction After Zendaya Wears Same Suit

You know what they say: "Great minds think alike."

Zendaya and Michael B. Jordan proved this to be true after the 23-year-old actress attended a New York Fashion Week party on Friday and wore the same suit the 32-year-old actor wore to an Oscars party earlier this year.

The Euphoria star hit the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR's Icons party in a gray Berluti suit—the same suit the Creed star wore to Vanity Fair's Oscar party back in February. Fans immediately picked up on the fashion flashback. Even Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, couldn't resist comparing the two looks.

"Who you got Z or B???? wearing @berluti," he wrote on Instagram.

Both celebrities looked fabulous in the ensemble. But after The Shade Room posted side-by-side photos of the duo and asked "who did it best," the Black Panther star gave the title to Zendaya.

"@Zendaya hands down," he wrote in the comments section. "No contest."