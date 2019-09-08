Kate Hudson posted an adorable video of her family on Saturday. One potential ethical dilemma: She didn't ask her son for permission.

The 40-year-old actress had shared a clip of her, her beau Danny Fujikawa, their baby daughter Rani and her sons Bingham Bellamy, 8 and Ryder Robinson, 15, singing "Happy Birthday" to her brother Oliver Hudson, who turned 43 that day.

"Mom you didn't ask me if you could post this," Ryder commented, along with rolling eyes and laughing face emojis.

Kate, who tagged her eldest son in the video, responded with a smiley face with hearts.