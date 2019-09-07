Fresh off the catwalk!

With Fashion Week in full effect, celebs are flocking to the hottest shows and parties in New York City. From Kendall Jenner to Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, Hollywood's biggest stars are making their way to the runway.

More surprisingly, though, Jenelle Evans and her beau David Eason sat front row at the InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows, where ELF SACKS featured its latest clothes, accessories and shoes for its Spring and Summer 2020 collection.

For the special occasion, which was held on Saturday, Sept. 7, the former Teen Mom OG star strutted her stuff in a body-hugging mini dress, which featured a classic striped pattern. She paired her dress with an over-sized denim jacket, black strappy heels and a fiery red-orange lip.

David kept things stylish as well, as he donned spicy orange pants, an off white button-down and fancy shoes.