Charmed Alum Holly Marie Combs Marries Longtime Love Mike Ryan

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 6:30 PM
Wedding bells are ringing!
Former Charmed and Pretty Little Liars star Holly Marie Combs is off the market! The beloved actress married her longtime love Mike Ryan on Saturday, People reports. According to the publication, the newlyweds exchanged vows in front of close friends and family members in Carmel, Calif.
The pair's wedding comes two years after Ryan popped the big question in September 2017. At the time, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. "Yes. Just yes," she simply wrote, alongside a photo of her massive diamond ring.
The couple's love story began when they met in 2016 at Ryan's Los Angeles restaurant, Xoc.
This marks Holly's third marriage. She was previously married to Bryan Smith for nearly four years before they called it quits, and David W. Donoho. She and David split in 2011, whom she shares sons Finley, Riley and Kelley.
The former Charmed star met Mike about five years after her divorce and has been in bliss ever since. While the two have kept their relationship private and low-key, she recently shared a collage of photos with her man, including a PDA-packed snapshot.
"I've been wrong about a million times but I got one thing right .... you," Combs shared on Instagram last month, alongside a series of photos with her beau. "Baby I got one thing right."
Well, it seems the beloved actress has found her Mr. Right. Congrats to the couple on their wedding!
