by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Sat., Sep. 7, 2019 10:46 AM
A pregnant and regal-looking Ashley Graham, a slew of fellow models including past and present Victoria's Secret Angels and some of the hottest stars in Hollywood rocked the red carpet at Harper's BAZAAR's ICONS by Carine Roitfeld celebration on Friday. She also sported a jeweled headband.
Graham, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, showcased and cradled her baby bump in a custom black high neck 16Arlington halter gown with a semi sheer lace skirt with a thigh-high slit and black stiletto sandals as she walked the red carpet at the bash, which took place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and was presented by Cartier.
Roitfeld, the magazine's global fashion director, was spotted chatting with Graham and rubbing her baby bump.
Guests that were greeted with glasses of Moet & Chandon Champagne as they entered. Victoria's Secret models such as Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow and Lais Ribeiro, and retired Angels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio were all spotted at the event, as were Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, Euphoria's Zendaya, Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco, Morenca Baccarin and Vanessa Hudgens, who hung out with a group of girlfriends.
Actresses Irina Shayk and Suki Waterhouse, two of Bradley Cooper's exes, were also spotted separately. It was unclear if they interacted.
Kehlani arrived with her new beau, rapper YG. The two had made their public debut as a couple at a New York Fashion Week runway show earlier in the day. At the ICONS party, she was spotted posing for pics alone before they sat together.
Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild were spotted giggling and talking with friends inside a restroom. Upon exiting, Paris bumped into Tiffany Haddish and the two had a chat.
The event featured a performance from Alicia Keys, who brought the house down. Woodley was spotted dancing with friends.
See photos from Harper's BAZAAR celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The pregnant star is all smiles.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The pregnant model cradles her baby bump
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The Big Little Lies star arrives at the bash.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The model and her new husband pose together.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The actress sparkles in a mini dress.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The star is red hot.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The singer makes her entrance.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The singer shows some skin.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears with her daughters.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The Euphoria star rocks a suit.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The singer gives a smoldering stare.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Christie Brinkley's daughter poses for pics.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The singer makes her entrance.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The star strikes a pose.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The model ruffles some feathers.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The model is red hot.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The star showcases a suave look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Gotham star is all smiles.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The model strikes a pose.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The actor and reality star goes full camo.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The actress poses for pics.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The Orange Is the New Black actress shows some skin.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The musician showcases a small smile.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The model poses for pics.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
The alpine ski racing champion sports a strapless black dress.
