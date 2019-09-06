All it took to end Love Island winners Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill's relationship was a simple phone call.

Yep, that's right. It's been a mere 39 days and the winners of season four have already called it quits.

In an interview with The Late Late Show (the Irish version, not the one with James Corden), the rugby player reveals that he and the Brit parted ways over the phone, contrary to rumors that he broke it off over text. "This whole thing about a text isn't true. People just want to sell stories," he insists.

Nonetheless, fans are still up in arms over the fact that Greg is willing to call it quits on a girl that he is "mad" about so easily. But Greg tells the host, "You need to be realistic about the situation. She lives in the U.K., every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here."