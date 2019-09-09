by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
Fashion Week has commenced!
With New York Fashion Week kicking things off, everyone is starting to eye the latest collections from top fashion designers like Rebecca Minkoff, Christian Cowan and Jeremy Scott. And while the ensembles are a sight to see, it turns out the beauty looks are stealing the runway. If anything, it's what helps bring the clothes, shoes and accessories to life.
From glitter brows to cleverly drawn-on freckles to audacious lipstick colors, models are rocking all kinds of makeup and looking good while wearing it. What's more? Many fashion powerhouses are incorporating body jewelry and facial accessories.
Case in point: The EDGII show's models dazzled on the catwalk as they donned colorful rhinestone stickers on their lips and eyes. In fact, one model rocked vibrant green jewels that made the shape of a star. Additionally, exaggerated blush and neon eyeliner has become a trend on the runway at this year's shows.
It's clear that this year's Spring 2020 Fashion Week is a beauty lover's dream, especially with so many innovative makeup looks and over-the-top hairstyles hitting the runways. To see what models are sporting, take a look at E!'s gallery above. You'll see mesmerizing eyeshadows, vibrant lip colors and more.
Plus, if you've been wanting to step outside of your beauty comfort zone, these daring lewks just might be the inspiration you need. Keep checking back throughout fashion month to see the latest and greatest.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?