Fashion Week has commenced!

With New York Fashion Week kicking things off, everyone is starting to eye the latest collections from top fashion designers like Rebecca Minkoff, Christian Cowan and Jeremy Scott. And while the ensembles are a sight to see, it turns out the beauty looks are stealing the runway. If anything, it's what helps bring the clothes, shoes and accessories to life.

From glitter brows to cleverly drawn-on freckles to audacious lipstick colors, models are rocking all kinds of makeup and looking good while wearing it. What's more? Many fashion powerhouses are incorporating body jewelry and facial accessories.

Case in point: The EDGII show's models dazzled on the catwalk as they donned colorful rhinestone stickers on their lips and eyes. In fact, one model rocked vibrant green jewels that made the shape of a star. Additionally, exaggerated blush and neon eyeliner has become a trend on the runway at this year's shows.