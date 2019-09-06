by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 10:34 AM
The fashion event of the year has officially kicked off!
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, designers from all over are showcasing their latest and greatest on the runway. From cheeky statement gowns (literally!) to risqué designs that aren't for the faint of heart, this year's Fashion Week is proving to be bigger and better than ever. And this is just the beginning.
Of course, highly-anticipated shows from fashion powerhouses like Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui and more are all underway.
And because New York Fashion week sets the tone for the rest of the shows, expect to see out-of-this-world designs and larger-than-life runways in the Big Apple. What's more? Celebrities are already making their way to the top designers' catwalks and VIP events, including Tyra Banks, Normani, Priyanka Chopra, Anna Wintour (of course!) and more.
Luckily for style enthusiasts, Fashion Week has become a month long event in recent years, which means there's an abundance of clothes, accessories and shoes to fawn over.
So if you want to get your fix on all of the fashion designs hitting the runways during Fashion Week Spring 2020, take a look at E!'s gallery above. From over-the-top fabulous gowns to uniquely shaped pieces and vibrant patterns, there are plenty of drool-worthy outfits coming out.
Keep checking back throughout fashion month to stay updated on the latest looks from the catwalks!
