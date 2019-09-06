by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 10:30 AM
Mandy Moore is ready to toast to her People's Choice Awards nominations.
E! News chatted with the This Is Us star at Target's 20th Anniversary Collection event in New York City on Thursday.
The 35-year-old actress is up for The Female TV Star of 2019. This Is Us also scored noms for The Show and Drama Show of 2019 at the PCAs.
"Thank you! I'm so honored to be nominated and the show is nominated and Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are nominated. It's a good year," she shared with E! News exclusively.
Her co-stars are both up for The Male TV Star of 2019 but Moore was equally thrilled when she was given wine to celebrate her PCAs nominations.
"Thank you! Holy cow! Oh my gosh from my favorite, Helen's Wines. You guys know the good stuff," she told Zanna Roberts Rassi on the red carpet.
The married star even joked that they should find a spot to drink it together.
"This is all I'll drink but let's go sneak off the corner and really party," she quipped.
She couldn't leave the interview without thanking E! again for the nominations and wine.
"Thank you! That's so nice. I truly love Helen's that's like the best gift ever," she gushed. "Thank you!"
See which TV stars win when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more of Moore's interview.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
