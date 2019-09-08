Are the Bachelor in Paradise Marriages Actually Legit?

It's just a piece of paper, right?

In 2015, Bachelor Nation watched as one of the franchise's couples exchanged vows in front of the ABC reality hit's cameras. But it didn't feature a Bachelor of Bachelorette; it was Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul, Bachelor in Paradise's sole engaged couple from it's inaugural season that aired the previous summer.

In the season two premiere of BIP, Marcus and Lacy exchanged heartfelt vows in front of the new crop of contestants, all hoping to find what the couple getting married in front of them had found on the beach.

But less than one year later, the couple had called it quits, with Marcus going to the media to speak about their split and what caused the marriage to fall apart.

In an interview with Life & Style, Marcus claimed Lacy "totally vanished" and said "it feels like she's a runaway bride." Yep, he got ghosted by his reality TV bride.