Justin Bieber is head over heels in love with his wife Hailey Bieber, haters be damned!

The 25-year-old singer posted on his Instagram a photo of the 22-year-old model sitting on a chair, writing, "No makeup...like what??" and included some admiring emojis.

"Making a girl blush over here," Hailey commented.

But someone was not impressed with the pair's lovey-dovey exchange.

"You don't need to do this," wrote one user. "If you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE.'"

"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," Bieber replied. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to. I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post."