How Kylie Jenner's Sisters Really Feel About Her Billionaire Status

How do Kylie Jenner's siblings really feel about her billionaire status? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spilled the tea on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen DeGeneres asked the Kylie Cosmetics head if her famous family members ever give her a "hard time" about her bank account.

"It's only when we, I don't know, when we're, like in a group chat talking about where we should go on a group trip, and then everyone's like, 'Kylie? Are you going to pay for it?' Or, just stuff like that," the makeup mogul replied.

However, the 22-year-old celebrity insisted they "just joke with me" and there's nothing but "sister love."

"They're really proud of me, for sure," she added.

The talk show host also asked if they really expect her to cover the bill.

"No, they don't really," Kris Jenner, who joined her daughter for the interview, said. "Just my stuff. As long as she pays for my stuff."

DeGeneres also joked that Kylie must be Kris' "favorite child."

"Well duh," the momager replied.