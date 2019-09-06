Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Sisters' Exes She Likes the Most

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 7:43 AM

Kendall Jenner, The Tonight Show

NBC/The Tonight Show/Andrew Lipovsky

Kendall Jenner is spilling secrets...and it's all thanks to Jimmy Fallon!

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the 23-year-old supermodel took part in a game of "Pour It Out" with the late-night host. In the game, Kendall and Jimmy were given personal questions to answer, but they didn't have to reveal the question. So, after they answered, they had to decide whether to take a shot of alcohol or share the question with the world.

Kendall went first, reading her question before saying, "Oh shoot." Then, after taking a minute to think about it, Kendall answered, "Scott...like Disick."

"That question could be anything, but the answer's Scott Disick?" Jimmy asked Kendall.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then decided to reveal the question, opting not to take the shot. So, what was the question? "Which of your sisters' exes do you like the most?"

Kendall Jenner Reveals Major Crush on Brad Pitt: I Love Him So Much

Jimmy went next, reading the question to himself before answering, "Smaller than you think."

"What?!" Kendall replied, laughing along with the audience. "Rumors are true! I'm kidding!"

"I mean, shorter, shorter than you think," Jimmy clarified. "I'm definitely gonna read the question on this one, and I'm gonna do the shot, both."

He then went on to read the question, revealing, "What was your first impression of Madonna?"

"She's smaller, she's tiny and perfect," Jimmy explained. "Which would be my answer to the other question."

Later on in the game, Kendall and Jimmy revealed which two celebrities they'd like to set up with each other. Take a look at the video above to find out which A-list duos they'd like to see go on a date!

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

