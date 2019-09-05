Instagram
Demi Lovatois "unashamed, unafraid and proud" of her body, cellulite and all.
In a world where imperfections are airbrushed or edited out of photos entirely, the singer is taking a stand against body-shaming once and for all. In an impassioned statement shared to Demi's Instagram, the 27-year-old shared that she is facing her "biggest fear" by revealing an unedited photo of herself in a bikini. She captioned the pic, "Guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!!"
"I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited—and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got," she said of her motivations to share the photo. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards."
And by facing this fear of hers, the star said she is now standing "unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."
Demi is truly making leaps and bounds in her battle with eating disorders. In the past, the star revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphia, which kept her from truly living life to the fullest. But now those days are behind her. She shared, "It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s--t."
She added that she is loving the "RAWW, REAL" photo of herself, as everyone should love themselves. Not that the star is "stoked" about her "appearance." Lovato said that she is "appreciative" of her body and knows that it's "the best I can do."
Although, it seems other people are very "stoked" about Demi's fab figure. Vanessa Hudgens, Noah Cyrus, Megan Mullaly and a long list of other stars all applauded the star's bravery and beauty. Not to mention, Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette commented to send her some love.
Get it, girl!
