Never meet your heroes…or, at least, that's how Kendall Jenner feels.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the supermodel's Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discusses her almost run in with Brad Pitt at Kanye West's Sunday Service.

While Jenner is an A-lister in her own right, she allegedly couldn't handle crossing paths with her favorite actor.

"He was there. I think he's been a couple times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there," the runway maven confesses to host Jimmy Fallon. "And, I literally left early."

As we previously reported, the Ad Astra actor made a special appearance at the 42-year-old rapper's weekly worship on Sunday, Sept. 1.