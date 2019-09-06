Ready to disco?

We're just a couple weeks away from the debut of NBC's newest comedy Sunnyside and E! News has a sweet first look at the show, from executive producers Kal Penn and Mike Schur.

Penn stars as a disgraced city councilman "who has totally lost his way 'til these five immigrants from different backgrounds hire him to help them study for their citizenship test," as Penn explains in the exclusive video below.

The video will also introduce you to the new study group full of delightful oddballs, played by Joel Kim Booster, Poppy Liu, Diana-Maria Riva, Kiran Deol, Moses Storm, and Samba Schutte.