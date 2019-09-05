EXCLUSIVE!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Step Out Holding Hands During Rare Date Night

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, EXCLUSIVE

TheMegaAgency.com

This date night is done oh so right!

They may be one of Hollywood's most private couples. But on Wednesday evening, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes stepped out for a rare dinner date in Los Angeles.

In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the proud parents were seen enjoying a two-hour dinner at a neighborhood restaurant.

Eva looked beautiful in a floral print dress and leather heels. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses around her neck. As for Ryan, he looked handsome in navy blue dress pants and a striped button-down.

"They arrived together at the restaurant at 8 p.m. and left around 10 p.m. They were both pretty happy to be going out for dinner," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They held each other's hand pretty tight from the restaurant to their car by the valet."

Watch

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Her Young Kids and Ryan Gosling

The couple's evening out comes just a couple months after the Place Beyond the Pines co-stars became the proud parents of a dog named Lucho.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, EXCLUSIVE

TheMegaAgency.com

"We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork," the actress and fashion designer shared on Instagram. "If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."

And while Eva and her man aren't ones to post about their private life on social media, the couple has been able to give small glimpses into their family life.

In a rare interview with Shape magazine, Eva explained that she would much prefer quiet time at her house instead of out on the town.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home. Instead of being on the red carpet, I'd rather be home with my girls," she shared with the publication.

And when Ryan was asked by Hello Canada! to share what drew him to his partner, he flat-out replied, "That she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for."

He continued, "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with." And that's why pop culture fans can't get enough of these two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ryan Gosling , Eva Mendes , Couples , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.